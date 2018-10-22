Image caption Simon Hart said no one is waiting in the wings with a 'magic potion'

Tory politicians should be "calm" and play as a team, a Welsh backbench Conservative MP has said.

Simon Hart said changing the leader of his party would strengthen the hands of the EU in the Brexit negotiations.

It comes as Tory MPs have been criticised over "violent" language used against Theresa May, reported in the Sunday Times.

David Jones, a Brexiteer Conservative MP, said the "lurid" verbal attacks were not acceptable.

Theresa May said on Monday that 95% of the Brexit withdrawal agreement setting out the legal terms of the UK's departure has now been settled.

Mr Hart, who is MP for Camarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and a Remainer, criticised follow Tories who want to oust Theresa May, saying that it makes a "complicated situation even more complicated"

"Do not make us look self indulgent, do not make this look like its all about the Tories and all about our leader. It is actually about the country," he said.

He admitted that there was a lot of "fear and frustration" in the party and said that "people are exasperated about where we are and it is easy in those circumstances to take that out on the team captain".

But he added: "Is there a credible alternative waiting in the wings with a magic potion that they can apply to resolve all these problems? No."

"If you're a campaigner for Brexit it puts your goal even further out of reach than it already is. It makes no sense at all."

Image caption David Jones said the comments were 'lurid' and an 'extreme manifestation' of concern from Tory MPs

The former Brexit Minister, Clwyd West's Mr Jones, said suggestions that Theresa May should "bring her own noose" to a meeting of backbench MPs this week and would be entering a "killing zone" were an unacceptable manifestation of frustrations within the party.

He told BBC Radio's Good Evening Wales: "These (comments) are fairly lurid and not the sort of thing that one expects but it's an indication that there is a great deal of concern and I'm sure she will be wanting to do her best to allay that concern.

"I think it is an extreme manifestation of that but nevertheless it's not the sort of thing that should be said.

"But I do think that the Prime Minister and I'm sure she is, needs to listen to the concerns of the party."