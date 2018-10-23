Image caption The Welsh Government publishes the draft budget for the year in two parts

Public services across Wales will learn how much cash they are getting from the Welsh Government later.

Ministers will publish more details on the budget for the next financial year.

Broad headlines already released suggest that the health service will see an increase in funding.

But councils are angry with a continued cash squeeze, with all local authorities facing reductions in real-terms when inflation is taken into account.

This will be the second year that the Welsh Government has released its draft budget in two parts.

On Tuesday, it will publish a breakdown of what different services funded by the Welsh Government will be getting.

The Welsh Government announced earlier this month that health spending would rise by 5% in real terms but that core funding for local government was set to be cut.

Local government has expressed concern over its funding settlement, saying it simply "does not provide enough resources to fund local services".