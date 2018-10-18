Image caption Hannah Blythyn signed a letter saying Flintshire council's cuts were disappointing

A minister has co-signed a letter protesting against cuts to Flintshire council by her own Welsh Government.

Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn and other Labour politicians from north-east Wales said they were "disappointed" by the cash squeeze.

They called for Labour minister Alun Davies to ensure councils get a share if more money becomes available.

The Welsh Conservatives said Ms Blythyn should consider her position. Ms Blythyn was asked for comment.

Facing a funding cut by the Welsh Government of almost 1%, Flintshire will be one of the worst hit councils next year.

The letter to Local Government Secretary Mr Davies was written by Labour AM Jack Sargeant, with support from Ms Blythyn and MPs David Hanson and Mark Tami.

Image caption The letter called on Alun Davies to give councils a share of any extra money

The letter attacks UK government austerity, but adds: "Despite difficult times, I was of course disappointed to see that the draft settlement resulted in a 0.9% cut in funding for Flintshire County Council, compared with a national average of 0.5%."

It also calls for a review of the way councils are funded, including a review of council tax.

Welsh Conservative shadow local government spokesman Mark Isherwood said: "The boldness of this letter cannot be understated.

"It's exceptional to see a member of the Labour Welsh Government publicly attack a decision of the very government that they are a part of, without first resigning from that government.

"The minister needs to consider her position."

All councils in Wales will face cuts in real terms when inflation is taken into account.

But while six authorities can expect their grants to rise in value, most will see cuts.