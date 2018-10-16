Image caption Sir Roderick Evans became Standards Commissioner in 2017

The man in charge of policing standards in the assembly has ruled himself out of re-investigating whether a video about a Labour AM was sexist, BBC Wales understands.

Standards commissioner Sir Roderick Evans was under pressure over a clip made by UKIP's Gareth Bennett about Labour's Joyce Watson.

He had ruled the video, which featured Ms Watson's face superimposed on a woman in a low-cut top, was not sexist.

His office was asked for comment.

A review of the case had been called by Sir Roderick earlier in October after a number of Labour AMs, including ministers, demanded he look at it again.

But BBC Wales was told the former judge now believes rules may prevent him from conducting the review himself, and that someone else will need to be found.

The standards committee was informed of his decision on Tuesday morning, and there were discussions about whether the assembly will be able to find another individual.

It is understood that further complaints had been made about the clip, made by Mr Bennett before he became UKIP assembly leader.

Image copyright Youtube/Gareth Bennett Image caption UKIP assembly leader Gareth Bennett has refused to apologise for the YouTube clip

In the video, which has since been taken down, Mr Bennett said Ms Watson used to run a pub, but "you wouldn't guess that from looking at her".

Mr Bennett added: "She doesn't look like the life and soul of the party. I'm not sure I would fancy popping in for a quick one at the local if I saw her pulling pints at the bar."

Following the commissioner's decision, Ms Watson, the AM for Mid and West Wales, wrote to Sir Roderick saying: "You do not find it to be 'sexist or misogynistic'."

"I maintain that the video falls outside the parameters of robust debate - and that the allusion to 'buxom barmaids' is inherently sexist," she said.

A UKIP source said the standards commissioner had already investigated the matter, and said the new complaints are "politically motivated".