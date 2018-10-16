Image caption Shan Morgan said the payments gave the Welsh Government "headroom"

The Welsh Government paid out £5.8m in voluntary redundancy for civil servants in the year to last April, up from £709,287 the year before.

The voluntary exit scheme, set up by Permanent Secretary Shan Morgan, saw 44 receiving between £50,000 and £100,000.

Ms Morgan said it was needed to give "headroom for" new staff.

The figures emerged in the government's accounts dubbed a "shambles" by Plaid Cymru's Adam Price after they were published late without a Welsh version.

Ms Morgan - the Welsh Government's most senior staff member - apologised for both issues when she appeared at the assembly's Public Accounts Committee on Monday.

A corrupted spreadsheet, staff illness and typos in the Welsh translation were blamed.

A total of 156 people took voluntary redundancy in 2017-18, compared to 21 in 2016-17.

Ms Morgan said she brought in the voluntary exit scheme "in order to reduce overall staff costs within the Welsh Government, because we were coming up against our limits, but also... to create headroom to take on people with new skills, digital, Brexit policy related, those kinds of skills".

The Welsh Government is recruiting 198 people to deal with preparations for leaving the EU.

She said the scheme had generated savings of £6.5m. "We have made a return on that investment within 10 months," she said.

The account show that almost a third received a package valued between £50,000 and £100,000.

But Ms Morgan said the average was around £38,000.

Image caption Welsh Government employs 5,385 people

During the hearing Plaid Cymru leader and committee member Adam Price asked in Welsh why there was only an English version of the accounts report.

Ms Morgan, who had to ask for Mr Price to repeat his question after her translation equipment appeared not to work, told AMs: "I can only apologise.

"This is not something that has traditionally been done. I am sure it that it is something that we could look at in the future."

"That is not good enough," Mr Price told the permanent secretary, accusing the Welsh Government of breaking two Welsh language laws.

"You have broken two acts here and you're late. Hasn't this process been a complete shambles?"

Struggling to understand why it took @WelshGovernment two weeks to translate its Report and Accounts 2017-18 into Welsh and "a couple of typos" means it's still not available for @SeneddPAC scrutiny this pm. Own goal! — Jenny Rathbone AM (@JennyRathbone) October 15, 2018

Director of finance Gawain Evans said the Welsh Language version was being published on Monday.

"We had a couple of typos that we had to go through," he said.

Tweeting during the meeting, Ms Rathbone said the Welsh Government had let themselves a "own goal".