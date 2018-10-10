Image caption The changes are intended to make the assembly more effective

Plans to reduce the voting age to 16 for assembly elections and rename the institution a Welsh Parliament have moved a step closer.

Assembly members backed plans for a new law making constitutional changes to how the assembly operates.

The vote means the assembly can prepare legislation which would then need 40 of the 60 AMs to approve to become law.

The Assembly Commission, which runs the institution, is still considering what the new name for AMs will be.