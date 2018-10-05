Image caption Adam Price says we are "living in the dying days of the British state"

Welsh independence must be "on the table" after Brexit, Plaid Cymru's new leader has said.

Adam Price said if there is a "hard" Irish border and the UK leaves the EU single market and customs union "the appetite for Scottish independence and Irish unity" would be "insatiable".

He warned of a Wales "swallowed into an 'England and Wales' entity where we are at the mercy of Westminster".

Mr Price will address Plaid Cymru's autumn conference in Cardigan later.

Downing Street says the prime minister's Chequers plan for Brexit would create a free trade area for industrial and agricultural goods with the EU, based on a "common rule book", and resolve concerns about the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

But Theresa May's proposals have been attacked by both Brexiteer and pro-EU Tory MPs, while the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said he is "strongly" opposed to key parts of her plan.

Mr Price said Brexit was threatening a "constitutional crisis - with or without a deal".

"If the Brexiteers in Westminster have their way we will be out of the single market and customs union and with a hard border on the island of Ireland," he said.

"The appetite for Scottish independence and Irish unity will become insatiable."

Welsh independence, Mr Price said, "must be on the table" as "only by taking our future into our own hands can we ensure that our country isn't swallowed into an 'England and Wales' entity where we are at the mercy of Westminster".

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic has proved difficult

The Plaid Cymru leader said that if his party was in government after the 2021 election in Wales, it would "put a Welsh Independence Referendum Act on the statute book at the earliest possible opportunity".

This would allow a referendum "by the end of the decade at the latest, or earlier should there be a material change in the UK's constitutional landscape", he said.

Mr Price, AM for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, won the leadership from Leanne Wood last week.

In the campaign he said he aimed to win the next two Welsh elections - in 2021 and 2026 - and follow them with a referendum on independence.

He leads the third largest group in the Senedd, behind Labour and the Tories, with 10 of the 60 seats.