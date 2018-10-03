Image caption It is a "step backwards" the assembly has been left without a female leader, said Leanne Wood

The former leader of Plaid Cymru said she is not taking the result of the leadership election where she was defeated by Adam Price personally.

But Leanne Wood said it was a "step backwards" that the assembly had been left without a female leader.

In her first broadcast interview following the result, Ms Wood said stay on the political stage.

"People know who I am and what I stand for and I want to put it to good use," she said.

The AM for the Rhondda served as Plaid Cymru leader from 2012 to last week. She said she would stand for election in her constituency again at the next assembly election in 2021.

She told BBC Wales she was disappointed with the result, but added: "I'm not allowing myself to feel bruised or anything like that.

"It's a case of trying to be level headed about it," she said.

"I'm a democrat and I recognise the wishes of the membership of Plaid Cymru."

Image caption The election of Adam Price means party members want to continue "with a large element of what I put forward", says Leanne Wood

"I'm not taking this personally," she said. "I started out on a political project six years ago... and that project stills go on."

The AM argued that there was little difference between herself and the new leader: "We still have a socialist leading Plaid Cymru, we still have independence as one of our priority areas.

"The question of social justice and inequality are still going to remain important aspects of Plaid Cymru's core message.

"I think the election of Adam Price means that people want to continue with a large element of what I put forward."

But she said it was a "step backwards for Welsh politics" that the Senedd had been left without a woman leader.

The assembly, Ms Wood stated, generally does not reflect Welsh society.

'Measured'

But the AM said that, with the party now led by the first openly-gay leader in the history of the assembly, she said Plaid could still say it is "reflecting a diverse Wales".

Ms Wood said she had not been prepared to offer "populist solutions" as leader of Plaid Cymru, and admitted "maybe the time is not for the kind of measured politics I want to see".

"An awful lot of politics today is people reacting out of fear to whatever the problem is and then being offered a simple solution and maybe plumming for that," she said.

Pushed on whether that was a criticism of Mr Price, Ms Wood said she was thinking more of the Brexit vote.

She said her greatest achievement was making the party "more open now to be looked at by people who may not have been prepared to look at us before".

The former leader has been vocal over the abuse outspoken women face on social media.

"I'm not going to end my strong opinions," she said. "I can imagine that that abuse will carry on and I will do what I can to combat it."