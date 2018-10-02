Image caption Two thirds of the assembly would need to back the changes

The first hurdle to reduce the voting age to 16 and rename the assembly a Welsh Parliament will be put in front of AMs next week.

AMs are to be asked to endorse plans for a new law making constitutional changes to how the assembly works.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones said the aim was to "give young people a stronger voice in the future of our nation" in time for the 2021 election.

The vote will allow the assembly to prepare new legislation.

AMs are expected to back the proposals - the legislation would then need to be passed by 40 of the 60 assembly members to become law.