Image copyright Youtube/Gareth Bennett Image caption Gareth Bennett has refused to apologise for the YouTube clip

Pressure has grown on an assembly watchdog to explain why he thought a video featuring a barmaid wearing a low-cut top with a Labour AM's head superimposed on it was not sexist.

Three ministers in the Welsh Government have joined criticism of Sir Roderick Evans' decision.

The video by UKIP AM Gareth Bennett made derogatory comments about Joyce Watson's appearance.

The standards commissioner's office was approached for comment.

Eluned Morgan, Alun Davies and Vaughan Gething's comments come after BBC Wales revealed that the assembly-appointed commissioner did not think the video, which has since been deleted, was sexist or misogynistic.

It followed a complaint by Ms Watson.

In the video, which has since been taken down, Mr Bennett, who represents South Wales Central, said Ms Watson used to run a pub but "you wouldn't guess that from looking at her".

He added: "She doesn't look like the life and soul of the party. I'm not sure I would fancy popping in for a quick one at the local if I saw her pulling pints at the bar."

Ms Watson said the allusion to 'buxom barmaids' was "inherently sexist".

Image caption Sir Roderick Evans did not think the video was sexist

Vaughan Gething, health secretary, said on Twitter: "The standards commissioner really does need to explain his position.

"I would like to see him have an attack of common sense and reconsider the issue. His decision runs wholly against the assembly's own dignity and respect policy."

He earlier tweeted: "If a sexist video like this is not acted upon what confidence can we have over handling future complaints?"

Alun Davies, local government secretary, wrote: "There's agreement across the chamber that this video was wrong and the decision needs to be reviewed,"

Eluned Morgan, Welsh language minister, told BBC Wales: "If that video was not sexist, I'm not sure what is.

"I am very interested to hear his justification for such a decision in particular in the light of the new dignity and respect agenda currently being promoted by the assembly."

Mr Gething has since written to the commissioner, calling for him to reconsider.

Sources said the matter is due to be discussed at a meeting of the Labour group on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Gareth Bennett declined to comment.