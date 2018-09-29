Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones has blasted the prime minister's approach to Brexit negotiations

The prime minister must stop "peddling" myths and misleading the Welsh public with false Brexit claims, Carwyn Jones has said.

The first minister described it as "hugely irresponsible" and called on her to protect jobs when the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

He said options given by Theresa May for after the UK leaves the union are "completely false".

The prime minister's spokesman has been asked to comment.

Theresa May has stated the only choice the UK has once it leaves the EU in 2019 is her so-called Chequers deal which would see the country stay aligned to the EU in some areas - such as goods - but not others.

Either this, or a no deal scenario, where there would potentially be wide-ranging checks for people and goods moving to the continent.

"Peddling this myth is damaging to democracy," said Mr Jones.

"It is hugely irresponsible to force people to choose between a disastrous hard Brexit and a catastrophic 'no deal'.

"Insisting the country is stuck between a rock and a hard place heightens tensions and causes confusion at a time when we need cool heads and conversations."

Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May's Brexit plan was hammered out after a 12-hour meeting with cabinet members at her country retreat Chequers

Some EU heads of state have already rejected the Chequers deal - drawn up by Mrs May's cabinet - and Mr Jones also said there are better ways to protect jobs.

He said the Welsh Government published evidence outlining how this would be done.

"Only by securing full and unfettered access to the single market and by agreeing a customs union can we protect Welsh jobs and our economy," he added.

"A no deal Brexit would leave the UK poorer, isolated internationally and more divided at home.

'Catastrophic failure'

"It would cause huge disruption and long-lasting damage to all parts of the UK. It is not an option and to claim otherwise is a deception."

With six months before the UK leaves the EU, he urged the prime minister to reach a withdrawal agreement that "protects the prosperity and well-being of people across the UK".

Not doing so would be a "catastrophic failure" and would destroy "our links with our most important trading partner", Mr Jones said.

He added: "(it) would only satisfy a small cabal of fanatical Brexiteers who are hell-bent on undermining the social and environmental protections we enjoy."