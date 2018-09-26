Image copyright Getty Images

Carwyn Jones has formally triggered the starting gun on the Welsh Labour leadership contest.

Writing to the party's chair Margaret Thomas, Mr Jones said he was giving "formal notice of his intention to stand down in December".

The first minister said officials had agreed a timetable that allows for the election to begin immediately, with the result to be announced on 6 December.

The letter was revealed in a Twitter post by Llanelli AM Lee Waters.

He intends to resign following his final First Minister's Questions on 11 December.

It is understood nominations could open on Tuesday.

Candidates need the support of five other AMs to get on the Welsh Labour ballot paper.