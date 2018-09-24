Image caption Carwyn Jones said he would back Eluned Morgan "if necessary"

Carwyn Jones has told his party he is willing to lend his support to a female candidate to make sure the contest to succeed him is not an all-male affair.

In his final Labour conference speech, he also urged Labour to put aside internal arguments.

Mr Jones said "if necessary" he would nominate Eluned Morgan - the only woman to throw her hat in the ring - to make sure she gets on the ballot paper.

Candidates need the support of five AMs - Ms Morgan is one short.

In the same speech he announced £6m in grants for Ford, Toyota and Airbus to help the big employers deal with the effects of Brexit.

Only two male candidates in the leadership contest - Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething - have so far got the nominations they need from fellow Labour AMs.

With 16 nominations, there has been increasing pressure on Prof Drakeford's camp to lend Ms Morgan the support she needs.

"I have to tell you that it would be wrong in 2018 to have such a contest without a woman on the ballot paper," he told party delegates in Liverpool.

"If necessary I will lend my nomination to make sure that happens."

"To describe that as tokenism is a description given by those who do so from a position of privilege and wilful ignorance," he added.

Image caption Eluned Morgan has support from four of her colleagues in Cardiff Bay

Mr Jones, who is due to step down in December, has said he is not backing any candidate in the race to replace him.

After infighting over anti-Semitism and internal party rules, Mr Jones said Labour could not afford "petty distractions" if it wanted to get into power in Westminster.

"To better the country we first have to better ourselves," he told delegates in Liverpool.

Local government secretary Alun Davies, who is backing Ms Morgan, has claimed she was being deliberately stopped from entering the contest.

But BBC Radio Wales on Monday, Mr Jones said he had seen no evidence that there was a deliberate attempt.