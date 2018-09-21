Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council Image caption Carl Sargeant was fired following allegations of sexual harrassment

A request by the family of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant to delay the inquest into his death has been rejected by a coroner.

Family QC Leslie Thomas argued it would be "premature" to go ahead until evidence was gathered for a separate Welsh Government probe.

But coroner John Gittins set a date for the inquest to begin in November.

Mr Sargeant was found dead last year, days after he was sacked from his ministerial job.

First Minister Carwyn Jones fired the Alyn and Deeside AM from his cabinet following allegations of sexual harassment, which Mr Sargeant denied.

He faced a Labour Party inquiry into allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping" towards women. An earlier hearing heard that the provisional cause of his death was hanging.

Carwyn Jones, rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths and former local government minister Leighton Andrews are expected to give evidence.

Mr Gittins told a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin that his role was limited to establishing who died, where, when and how.

"I am not permitted to make comments beyond those four statutory determinations," he said.

"I don't consider this is a case which should be delayed beyond the independent investigation.

"I believe my investigation, currently well-advanced, is sufficient that a proper inquiry can be made in accordance with my statutory responsibility."

The coroner said allegations of "bullying" of Mr Sargeant would not be within the scope of his inquiry.

He would consider whether Mr Sargeant's welfare after his removal from office had been considered in connection with preventing future deaths.

The Welsh Government-commissioned independent investigation into the circumstances around Mr Sargeant's death has been suspended following legal action from Mr Sargeant's family.

They are seeking a judicial review, challenging the investigation's process.

Carl Sargeant (L) and Carwyn Jones (R) in the Senedd in 2009

Mr Jones will be questioned at the full inquest about his claim that he had not believed Mr Sargeant suffered any mental health condition or vulnerabilities.

A previous pre-inquest hearing heard from the lawyer acting for Mr Sargeant's family that he had a two-year history of depression and was taking anti-depressants.

There was no suggestion of an overdose, however.

Mr Gittins said he also wanted to hear from another North Wales Labour politician and Minister Lesley Griffiths about Mr Sargeant's "stresses" at the assembly.

A representative for Mr Jones opposed the calling of former Labour AM Leighton Andrews.

Cathryn McGahey QC said his evidence related to matters in 2013.

She said: "Mr Andrews's allegations were investigated and no evidence of bullying found."

But Mr Gittins said he would be called to give evidence.

He said Mr Andrews's testimony would go to one of the questions of the first minister as to his potential knowledge of Mr Sargeant's mental fragility.