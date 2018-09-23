Image caption Jeremy Corbyn: "I'm not quite sure why November at the earliest has been brought in to his calculations"

Jeremy Corbyn has rejected a call by First Minister Carwyn Jones to decide Labour's position on a further Brexit referendum by November at the latest.

The party leadership is under pressure from some in the party to commit to a referendum on the Brexit deal.

On Wednesday, Mr Jones said there needs to be a "very established position on a referendum by October or November".

But Mr Corbyn told BBC Wales he was not "quite sure" why that month had been brought into Mr Jones's "calculations".

Senior UK Labour figures have repeatedly said a referendum is one option "on the table", depending on what happens with Brexit.

A number of constituency parties from Wales are among those calling for the issue to be debated at the Labour conference, while candidates in the race to become the next Welsh Labour leader have backed calls for a vote on the final EU withdrawal deal.

Labour's official position is to respect the 2016 Brexit referendum result, and not to call for a new one but to "leave all options on the table" if a deal is not agreed by Parliament, including a new election.

Responding to Mr Jones's comments, Mr Corbyn told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme: "I'm not quite sure why November at the earliest has been brought in to his calculations, but what I would say is we have set our six tests out.

"We will vote in Parliament accordingly on those six tests and hold the government to account on it. The government are the ones who are supposed to be undertaking the negotiations but they're facing both ways.

"Deregulation with Donald Trump or some kind of semi-deal with the European Union? We want something much more comprehensive and far more serious."

Mr Corbyn added: "No referendum is being offered, no questions are being put. The issue is of negotiations."