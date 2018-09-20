Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremy Corbyn: "I would want there to be the greatest diversity possible in the choices"

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for the "greatest diversity possible" in the Welsh Labour leadership contest.

He was responding to concerns that there was currently no woman candidate.

Cabinet members Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething are the only contenders with enough backing from fellow Labour AMs to pass the qualifying threshold.

Minister Eluned Morgan needs one more nomination to join the contest. Mr Corbyn told BBC Wales party members should have a broad range of choices.

"Obviously I would want there to be the greatest diversity possible in the choices put before members of the Labour party in Wales," he said.

"But at the end of it we can elect a new leader, and the party will come together behind and with that leader in order to deliver for the people of Wales."

Mr Corbyn added: "I think there should be diversity in the party and that's why I have done everything I can to ensure that there are more women being selected for parliamentary constituencies.

"Obviously dependent on the result of the next general election, the parliamentary Labour Party of the future will have, probably, a majority of women members."

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford had so much backing from AMs that he could lend some support to Ms Morgan, the Welsh language minister, to get her onto the ballot paper.

The winner of the contest to succeed Carwyn Jones will take over as Welsh Labour leader and first minister in December.