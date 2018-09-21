Image caption Gareth Bennett is UKIP's third leader in the Welsh Assembly this year

UKIP's leader in the Welsh Assembly says his party should "be radical and say radical things" after Brexit, ahead of the party's annual conference.

Gareth Bennett claimed First Minister Carwyn Jones was "out of touch" for saying his call to ban Muslim women from wearing the burka was "racist".

He is expected to repeat his call for the abolition of the assembly at UKIP's conference in Birmingham this weekend.

The South Wales Central AM is UKIP's third leader in the Senedd this year.

Mr Bennett will address the conference on Saturday as part of a panel which will also include UKIP's leaders in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He replaced South Wales West AM Caroline Jones as UKIP's Senedd group leader in August when he won a leadership election.

Ms Jones - who replaced Neil Hamilton as leader in May - has since left the party, accusing Mr Bennett and others of shifting UKIP to the far right.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former UKIP group leader Neil Hamilton is also due to speak at the UKIP conference

The original group of seven UKIP AMs has dwindled to four following the departure of Mark Reckless - who sits with the Conservative group - and Caroline Jones and Mandy Jones, who now sit as independent AMs.

Mr Hamilton, who is one of the four remaining UKIP AMs under Mr Bennett's leadership, is due to speak at the conference on Friday morning, under the heading "A world gone mad".

The party's UK leader Gerard Batten will give the keynote speech later on Friday.