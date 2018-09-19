Image copyright Wrexham council/Google Image caption Paul Rogers is a former member of Wrexham's ruling executive board

A Wrexham councillor will face no further action after being arrested over an alleged assault.

Paul Rogers was suspended by the Tories last week following an alleged incident in Brymbo, the area he represents.

North Wales Police said the allegation of assault "has been investigated and no further action will be taken", adding: "The matter is closed."

A former member of Wrexham council's ruling executive board, Mr Rogers has been on the council since 2008.

The Welsh Conservatives have been asked to comment on whether his suspension from the party will now be lifted.