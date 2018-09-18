Ex-AM Simon Thomas charged with making indecent images of children
- 18 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former Plaid Cymru AM has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.
Simon Thomas quit the Senedd and his party after being arrested in July.
The 54-year-old married father of two is due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 3 October.
Helen Mary Jones, who was next on Plaid's regional list for the Mid and West Wales seat, returned to the assembly to replace Mr Thomas in August.