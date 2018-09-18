Image caption Simon Thomas had been Plaid Cymru AM for Mid and West Wales since 2011

A former Plaid Cymru AM has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.

Simon Thomas quit the Senedd and his party after being arrested in July.

The 54-year-old married father of two is due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 3 October.

Helen Mary Jones, who was next on Plaid's regional list for the Mid and West Wales seat, returned to the assembly to replace Mr Thomas in August.