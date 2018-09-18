Image caption Eluned Morgan still requires the support of one more AM to get her name on the ballot paper

Two Welsh Labour leadership hopefuls have pulled out of the race in order to back Eluned Morgan.

Huw Irranca-Davies and Alun Davies have announced they will back the Mid & West Wales AM's bid to replace Carwyn Jones.

Ms Morgan also has the support of David Rees and Dawn Bowden but still needs backing from one more AM before she can get her name on the ballot paper.

The confirmed contenders for the Welsh Labour leadership are Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething.

Candidates need five other AMs to support them so unless one of Mr Drakeford's declared supporters decides to change their nomination, she will not get on the ballot paper.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said he will stay out of the contest.

The four Labour AMs backing the Welsh language minister said they were supporting her candidacy to ensure a "healthy debate" with "a choice of candidates".

"We are putting deeds not words in to action," they said in a statement.

"It is a responsibility we must meet so the membership of our party can choose from amongst candidates who reflect the diverse nature of the communities we seek to represent".

For the first time, the Welsh Labour leader will be elected under a system of one-member-one-vote

Several leading Labour politicians have said there should be a female candidate on the ballot paper.

Mr Jones has said "it would not look good" if there was not a female candidate in the contest to replace him.

Finance secretary Mr Drakeford is the front-runner with the backing of the majority of the party's assembly members.

The winner will be named in December.