Image copyright Wrexham council/Google Image caption Paul Rogers is a former member of Wrexham's ruling executive board

A Conservative councillor in Wrexham has been suspended by his party pending a police investigation.

Paul Rogers was arrested following an alleged incident last week in Brymbo, the area he represents on the council.

A Welsh Conservative spokeswoman confirmed the party was aware of an allegation and had suspended one of its councillors in north Wales.

Police said a 33-year-old man had been arrested and released under investigation.

Mr Rogers, from Brymbo, was previously a member of the council's ruling executive board.

He stepped down from his role as lead member for youth services and anti-poverty in February on the grounds of work commitments, and to spend more time on ward issues.

Assembly candidate

First elected to the council in 2008, Mr Rogers was re-elected in May 2017 with 50 per cent of the vote.

He stood for the Tories in the 2011 Welsh Assembly election, finishing second to Labour's Ken Skates in Clwyd South.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Conservatives said: "We are aware of an allegation that has been made against a councillor in north Wales which is being investigated by the police.

"We can confirm the councillor in question has been suspended [from the party]."

North Wales Police said: "A 33-year-old local man has been arrested following an alleged incident at an address in Brymbo on September 4 and has been released under investigation.

"As the investigation is at an early stage it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Wrexham council said the allegation was a matter for the councillor to respond to.

Mr Rogers - now described on the authority's website as a non-aligned independent councillor - said he was not in a position to comment on the allegations at this time.