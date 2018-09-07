Image copyright Getty Images

A national bulk-buying scheme for goods and services is to "cease to exist in its current form", Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has said.

The troubled National Procurement Service (NPS) was meant to save the Welsh public sector cash by handling contracts worth £1bn a year.

But public bodies did not use it as much as expected.

A slimmed-down operation will be set up to handle a smaller number of deals with suppliers.

NPS bulk-buys goods and services, such as stationery, food, vehicles and uniforms, for Welsh public services.

BBC Wales reported in March that the organisation had to be bailed out by the Welsh Government after it made millions in losses.

A report by the Wales Audit Office had found public bodies only spent £150m with NPS in 2015-16, and £234m the year after that.

The body has also been criticised for overestimating the value of food contracts to suppliers, which in reality were worth a fraction of what was projected.

When it was set up in 2013 the then finance minister Jane Hutt said it would be a "very Welsh way to meet Welsh business needs but also value for money for the Welsh pound".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Food contracts were among those which did not deliver the savings expected

"I am announcing that NPS will, over time, cease to exist in its current form," said Mr Drakeford, whose decision followed a review of the organisation.

"It is clear that delivering a high volume of national frameworks is no longer a priority for customers and this is reflected in the level of engagement with NPS frameworks, which falls short of the business case forecast.

"A smaller operation will be set up to manage a reduced portfolio of national contracts, where such agreements can demonstrate delivery of value across a significant majority of Welsh public sector organisations."

Labour AM Lee Waters, a member of the assembly's Public Accounts Committee, said the public sector spent around £6bn every year in Wales.

"This huge purchasing power has real potential to help grounded Welsh firms and boost local economies, but we're not making the most of it," he said.

"The steps Mark Drakeford has outlined are very encouraging, but we've struggled in the past to get the delivery right.

"We need to invest in skilled professionals and put pressure on leaders throughout the public sector to give procurement the priority it needs."