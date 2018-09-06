Image caption Paul Davies and Suzy Davies were the two contenders to lead the Conservatives in the Welsh Assembly

The Welsh Conservatives are set to name their new assembly group leader later.

Paul Davies and Suzy Davies put themselves forward to succeed Andrew RT Davies, who stepped down in June, to lead the Senedd's second biggest party.

The winner will be announced at Ffos Las racecourse in Carmarthenshire following a postal ballot of party members.

The opposition Tories will be the second of four main assembly parties to confirm a new leader this year.

Paul Davies - AM for Preseli Pembrokeshire - has served as interim leader since Andrew RT Davies quit after seven years in charge.

South Wales West regional AM Suzy Davies is currently the group's spokesperson for social services, broadcasting and the Welsh language.

Paul Davies has pledged to introduce "democratic accountability" to health boards, currently appointed by Welsh ministers, and to pursue "a low tax agenda".

Suzy Davies vowed to campaign for "fair funding" for social care, and to end the policy of free prescriptions for all.

Both candidates backed the referendum campaign to remain in the European Union, and both have indicated their willingness to talk to other parties about coalition deals to take power in Cardiff Bay.

They also want the winner of the contest to be regarded as the leader of the Welsh Conservatives as well as the assembly group - a distinction which has appeared to cause conflict within the party in recent years.

The 12-strong Conservative group is the second biggest in the assembly and has been in opposition to Labour-led administrations since devolution in 1999.

Leadership election campaigns have been sparked in all four main Welsh Assembly parties this year.

In August, UKIP named Gareth Bennett as the winner of a grassroots ballot for Senedd group leader over his predecessors Neil Hamilton and Caroline Jones.

Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood faces a three-way battle with Adam Price and Rhun ap Iorwerth for her leadership of the party this month, while later this year Welsh Labour will elect a successor to Carwyn Jones, who is stepping down as leader and first minister in December.