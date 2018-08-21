Image caption Suzy Davies said she saw the Conservatives as an alternative to Labour domination in Wales

Welsh Conservative leadership hopeful Suzy Davies has defended the fact that she previously supported other parties.

The South Wales West AM said it took her "a long time" to realise she was a Tory, and admitted she had voted for Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats.

Ms Davies backed Remain in the EU referendum, but felt the UK should get on with Brexit and not "waste time".

She is challenging Paul Davies for the leadership of the Conservative Senedd group after Andrew RT Davies resigned.

On her past support for other parties, Ms Davies told BBC Wales' Newyddion9 programme: "I suppose I was just a typical floating voter.

"I have a lot in common with the people of Wales on this, I think."

Referring to Labour, she explained: "You don't just pick the party already in power; though growing up in the south Wales valleys that's all I'd seen.

"You look for something different - that's when I tested it and thought about what we can do in Wales, and discovered I was a Conservative."

Having supported Remain during the EU referendum campaign, Ms Davies said she could now see herself voting Leave if the question was asked again.

"I think I'm in a position where I could vote for Brexit now I know what Brexit looks like," she said.

"The point is we don't waste time, which we have done on a UK level as well as a Welsh level."

Image caption Paul Davies, currently serving as interim Tory group leader, is the other candidate in the contest

She claimed the main downside of her rival Paul Davies was an inability as a constituency AM - for Preseli Pembrokeshire - to see the picture across the whole of Wales.

On the issue of coalitions, Ms Davies said the Conservatives would "realistically" have to work with other parties to form the next Welsh government.

"I don't know what that would look like yet, but just to sit here in a Welsh Conservative box and refusing to talk to others is just ridiculous," she said.

The South Wales West AM added that there was "huge confusion" around the title of Andrew RT Davies's successor, as to whether they would be considered leader of the Tories in Wales as well as in charge of the assembly group.

"It's ridiculous that someone who's auditioning to be first minister isn't considered to be the leader of the party in Wales," she said.

"If you are a potential first minister - backed by the members of your own party - you should be able to call yourself the leader of the Welsh Conservatives."

The winner of the postal ballot of grassroots members will be named on 6 September.