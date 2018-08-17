Image caption Adam Price wants to lead Plaid Cymru into government into 2021

Plaid Cymru's Adam Price will outline his vision of an independent Wales by 2030 as he formally launches his leadership campaign in Carmarthen.

Since announcing his intention to challenge Leanne Wood, Mr Price has called for the party to change its name to New Wales to broaden its appeal.

The Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM has also called for a 1p increase in income tax to boost education.

Rhun ap Iorwerth is also challenging Ms Wood in a three-way contest.

Mr Price has said he wants to establish Plaid Cymru as "the natural party of government" in Wales, following the example of the SNP which has been in power in Scotland since 2007.

But he has claimed Plaid Cymru is "at a crossroads" and faces defeat if it does not change direction.

Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Rhun ap Iorwerth is also challenging incumbent Leanne Wood for the leadership of Plaid Cymru

The former MP's goal is to win the next two Welsh Assembly elections - in 2021 and 2026 - and follow them with a referendum on independence, which he claimed "we will fight and win".

Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Price said: "Independence is the reason I joined Plaid Cymru and the reason I have remained a member for 36 years. I have always been consistent that we should make it our express purpose to achieve an independent Wales, and sooner not later.

"Independence can never be the safe or 'middle of the road' option.

"When we have tried to avoid saying anything that might frighten the voters we ended saying nothing at all.

"Over the coming weeks I hope to be able to convince party members that in electing me as the new leader of Plaid Cymru we will have a clear and credible path to an independent Wales."

Plaid Cymru was in power from 2007 to 2011 as the junior partner in a coalition with Labour, which has led the Welsh Government ever since the first assembly elections in 1999.

The result of the Plaid Cymru leadership election is expected on 28 September, a week before the party's annual conference.

Analysis by Arwyn Jones, BBC Wales political correspondent

Last week, Adam Price told Plaid Cymru supporters of a time when, as an eight-year-old, he met the former Labour Prime Minister Jim Callaghan in Ammanford.

Asked by "Sunny Jim" what he wanted to do when he grew up, the nascent politician said he wanted to be prime minister. "So, you want my job?" he was asked. "No" came the reply, "I want to be prime minister of Wales".

Mr Price says his life's purpose of knocking Labour prime ministers off their perches was set at that point.

Time and again the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM has spoken of the need, as he sees it, to replace Labour as the natural party of government in Wales.

He looks to the SNP in Scotland and sees the way he thinks it could be in Wales.

One supportive AM told me last week that Mr Price has the sprinkling of magic dust which can win over supporters, but that his lofty ambitions aren't always rooted in reality.

Today we'll find out what he'll be offering a party which he claims is on the road to defeat unless it changes direction.