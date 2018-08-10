Image copyright Labour Image caption Vaughan Gething has been health secretary since 2016

A second AM has now got enough backing to challenge Mark Drakeford in the race to become Wales' next first minister.

Since Carwyn Jones announced his intention to stand down, five people have thrown their hats into the ring.

Cardiff South and Penarth AM Vaughan Gething has now also got the required backing of five AMs to join Mr Drakeford on the ballot paper.

Eluned Morgan, Huw Irranca-Davies and Alun Davies - who joined the race on Friday - hope to join them.

However, none of the three have any declared supporters within Labour's assembly group yet.

The saga began at the Welsh Labour party conference in April, when Mr Jones announced his intention to stand down as first minister and leader of the party in the autumn.

Mr Drakeford, the finance secretary, quickly got the required backing to stand, but others had struggled to gain the numbers.

However, on Friday, Vale of Clwyd AM Ann Jones announced her support for Mr Gething, giving the health secretary the minimum nominations needed.

Image caption Mark Drakeford was the first contender to announce his intention to stand for the leadership

She said: "The next assembly election will be our toughest yet.

"The challenges we face from Brexit and austerity require a new approach.

"My constituents need a Welsh Labour leader who gives us the best prospect of winning the next election and transforming the lives of people in our communities."

Ms Jones said she "sincerely" believed that person was Mr Gething.

"I believe that Vaughan will unite our party, bringing together those members from all our rich traditions," she added.

The winner is expected to take over from Mr Jones as Welsh Labour leader and first minister in December.