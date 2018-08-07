Image copyright Getty Images

Taxpayers are being hit by rising bills for NHS clinical negligence claims, the Welsh Conservatives have claimed.

The party says it is "alarming and shocking" that total payouts by the seven Welsh boards have risen by 43% in four years to over £90m in 2017-18.

Tory health spokeswoman Angela Burns has called for a Welsh Government inquiry, and action to tackle pressure on staff and the risk of infection.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

Official figures from the health boards show that payouts rose from just over £64m for 643 claims in 2013-14 to £91.4m for 792 payments in 2017-18.

The sum equates to around 1.5% of the total NHS Wales budget of £6bn.

Over the four-year period, the Cardiff and Vale board saw the biggest increase in the total paid out, more than tripling from £6.2m to £22.2m.

Image caption Angela Burns said the millions paid out could have been spent on patient care

The Betsi Cadwaladr board in north Wales saw the biggest rise in the number of claims - nearly doubling from 98 to 193.

"These enormous pay-outs are a clear reflection of the immense pressures of an overstretched NHS workforce, who are under-resourced and understaffed," Ms Burns said.

"It is incredibly frustrating that not even a penny of these staggering sums ever gets spent on improving patient care.

"Risk is of course inherent in medical practice, but there are measures that can be taken to mitigate against aggravating that risk.

"This should include better cleaning practices to minimise surgical infections; improved workforce planning to ease individual pressures; and continued training opportunities.

"The Welsh Labour Government should instigate an urgent inquiry into its medical practices to ascertain why we're seeing such a rise in claims against the health service, and put measures in place to prevent harm from arising in the first place."