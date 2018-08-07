Image caption Natural Resources Wales manages Wales' public woodlands

Wales' biggest quango admitted it lost the taxpayer £1m when it sold wood to a sawmill firm without going to the open market, a report has said.

The Wales Audit Office report revealed repeated failures by Natural Resources Wales to properly tender timber grown on publicly-owned woodland.

Labour AM Lee Waters said taxpayers had been "ripped-off" by the debacle.

NRW, which is setting up an independent review, said it was determined to get to the bottom of what took place.

The report revealed new details of what took place behind the scenes when a 10-year agreement with BSW Timber ended.

The firm had failed to deliver part of the deal that was worth £39m to NRW, leading to its collapse in March 2017.

The deal, which was not tendered, was criticised by the former auditor general Huw Vaughan-Thomas.

Nevertheless NRW awarded the company and a subsidiary further contracts without going to the open market.

In both cases the auditor was unable to satisfy himself that the deals were lawful.

The report, by Mr Vaughan-Thomas, shows that NRW believed it earned £1m less from the original 2014 deal than it would have received if it had tendered it.

The deal was terminated after BSW Timber, which has a saw mill at Newbridge-on-Wye, Powys, failed to build a saw line that was promised in the agreement.

NRW then established 59 "transitional contracts" with three firms - BSW Timber, a subsidiary and a separate timber harvesting company - worth £2.76m.

An internal email showed the quango knew the prices on the earlier deals were poor value for money.

But 17 of the newer agreements to the timber harvesting firm sold wood at the same rate.

NRW also ignored its own legal advice warning the new contracts posed risks under EU state aid rules, the report said.

Mr Vaughan-Thomas's assessment of the timber contracts led him to raise concerns over NRW's yearly accounts - the third time he has done so.

It also led to the resignation of NRW chairwoman Diane McCrea.

Image caption Lee Waters said the relationship between NRW and BSW was "cosy"

Lee Waters, Llanelli AM, said NRW was "clearly an organisation operating outside of any control" and seemed to be "accountable to no-one".

"Clearly the taxpayer has been ripped-off and the industry has been denied a benefit that was felt was needed," the member of the Public Account Committee said.

He questioned the nature of NRW and BSW's "cosy" relationship and said he had no confidence in the board of NRW to be on top of the issue.

"It does beg the question, the nature of the relationship between a close supplier and a public body like this, that they can behave like this without consequence," Mr Waters said.

Clare Pillman, chief executive of NRW, said: "These are serious findings and I am absolutely determined to get to the root cause.

"We must learn lessons and I'm committed to ensuring this never happens again, which is why I will commission independent experts to get under the skin of these findings and to make recommendations on the steps we need to take."

BSW Timber has been asked to comment.