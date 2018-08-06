Image caption Huw Irranca-Davies said the UK government was set to "sacrifice jobs and prosperity" across the UK

The next first minister must demand a "deal or no deal" vote on the final Brexit agreement, a Welsh Labour leadership candidate has said.

Ogmore AM Huw Irranca-Davies believes the contest winner should put the demand to the prime minister on behalf of the people of Wales.

Mark Drakeford is the front-runner to win succeed Carwyn Jones, who steps down this autumn after nine years.

Vaughan Gething and Eluned Morgan have also launched leadership bids.

The UK government is currently negotiating the terms of the country's departure from the EU, set for March 2019.

Mr Irranca-Davies believes the Welsh Government has consistently worked in good faith with the UK government on Brexit, but claimed Conservative ministers had "failed to respect" Wales and devolution.

"We have been incredibly patient with Theresa May and her Brexit ministers," he said, warning that they would "sacrifice jobs and prosperity across Wales and the UK, for this and future generations".

He said this is "simply not acceptable" and said the final deal must be put to a public vote.

However, both Mrs May and UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn have ruled this out.

In the June 2016 referendum, a majority in Wales voted to leave the European Union, with 52.5% voting leave, slightly higher than the UK leave vote of 51.9%.

Mr Irranca-Davies - like fellow challenger Eluned Morgan - has no declared supporters for his Welsh Labour leadership bid.

Mark Drakeford is the only Labour hopeful who has enough nominations to get on the election ballot paper with 13, while Vaughan Gething is one short with four names.