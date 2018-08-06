Image copyright WELSH CONSERVATIVES Image caption Suzy Davies: "We can all exercise personal responsibility appropriate to our circumstances"

People who need ambulances due to "irresponsible drinking" should pay the cost of the call-out, a Welsh Tory assembly leadership candidate will say.

South Wales West AM Suzy Davies will make the proposal in a speech in Bridgend later to launch her campaign.

She told BBC Wales when someone is found to be at fault in a car crash they can already be made to pay back the cost of the emergency services.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has been asked to comment on her suggestion.

Ms Davies, who is competing with Preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies to lead the Conservative group in Cardiff Bay, will say: "We can all exercise personal responsibility appropriate to our circumstances.

"It's why I say people that take up the valuable time of our ambulance service through their own irresponsible drinking should be charged for that call-out."

Ms Davies's campaign team said recent figures put the average cost of an ambulance call out at £155.

Speaking ahead of her speech, she said: "It would ultimately be for the Welsh Ambulance Service to advise on how much their attending irresponsible drinkers costs per time.

"There is already a precedent in place for this.

"When there is a road traffic collision where someone is found to be at fault, that person can already be required to pay back the cost of the emergency services."

Image caption The Welsh Ambulance Service attends more than 250,000 emergency calls a year

In her speech Ms Davies will also say she wants to "unify and empower our lifelong supporters as well as reach out to new members".

She will suggest she is "known for capturing the attention from people who are not 'natural' Conservatives - so that we better reflect the communities we serve and have fresh arguments and drive to win more seats".

"And that means better communication and distribution of power within in the party, clarity on the meaning of "Welsh leader" and a clear, distinct Welsh identity which speaks directly to the needs of Wales," Ms Davies will tell supporters.

The leadership contest was triggered by the resignation of Andrew RT Davies, who believed he had lost his colleagues support, in June.

Ms Davies only rival for the job, Paul Davies, launched his bid last week.