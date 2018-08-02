Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Helen Mary Jones: "This is a very, very difficult situation"

Helen Mary Jones is returning to the Welsh Assembly to replace Simon Thomas, who resigned his seat last week.

Ms Jones, previously an AM between 1999 and 2011, is next on Plaid's regional list for Mid and West Wales.

Mr Thomas resigned after being arrested by police investigating allegations of possession of indecent images.

Ms Jones said she had "profound regret" at the circumstances of her return but it was a "great honour" to have the chance to serve people in the region.

The assembly said Ms Jones will take her oath at a private ceremony in Cardiff Bay on Thursday.

Under the regional list system used to elect 20 of the 60 assembly members, voters choose a list of party members rather than a specific candidate.

When a regional AM resigns, they are usually succeeded by the person who was next on the list for their party at the previous assembly election in that particular region.

Ms Jones, a former chairman of Plaid Cymru who has been working at Swansea University, said: "I feel a profound sense of regret at the difficult circumstances in which I will be returning to the Senedd.

"Despite this, I know that there is a job of work to do in representing the people of Mid and West Wales and in giving them and their communities the strongest voice possible in our national parliament.

"I look forward to giving of my best for the region and for Wales."