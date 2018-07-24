Loneliness and isolation in rural Wales is a "ticking time bomb" which must be tackled, a Welsh Government minister has said.

Huw Irranca-Davies, the social care minister, said that dealing with the problem was a national priority.

According to the 2016-17 National Survey for Wales, around 17% of the population report being lonely.

Mr Irranca-Davies made the comments ahead of a visit to the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd.

Nearly 20% of the Welsh population live in communities of fewer than 1,500 people.

"Loneliness and isolation is a growing issue in communities right across Wales," Mr Irranca-Davies said.

"It affects everyone - be it a young person or an older person, a farmer or a doctor, a single person or a married couple, and can potentially lead to a range of serious health and social care problems."

The Welsh Government is drawing up a strategy to tackle the issue.

Lesley Griffiths, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural affairs, added: "The farming lifestyle of working long hours every day of every week, very often alone, means any opportunity for interaction with others is often greatly reduced."

"There is a wide range of support available to farmers and rural communities and I urge anyone suffering to not suffer alone and access the help available," she added.