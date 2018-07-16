Image caption Guto Bebb was elected MP for Aberconwy in May 2010

A Welsh Conservative MP has quit as a minister so he could vote against the government on its Brexit Customs Bill.

Guto Bebb resigned as minister for defence procurement ahead of Monday night's vote.

MPs voted by 305 to 302 to support an amendment that critics said would undermine Theresa May's recently-announced negotiating position.

Mr Bebb, MP for Aberconwy, has been highly critical of Brexit-supporting Conservatives recently.

He branded Boris Johnson's resignation as foreign secretary "a selfish act" and attacked former Brexit Minister David Jones for criticising the prime minister's plan for future trade with the EU.

Glyn Davies, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, said: "I am very upset that Guto has felt the need to resign from the government. He is a good friend and was an outstanding minister.

"Guto is a man of deep principle. He is such a talented politician that I cannot believe he will not find another important role in the future."

Mr Bebb was appointed minister for defence procurement in January 2018 after serving as parliamentary under secretary of state at the Wales Office and a government whip from March 2016.

He was elected MP for Aberconwy in May 2010.

The Customs Bill amendment was tabled by Brexiteer Tories and the government announced earlier that it would back it.

The government's backing of the amendment sparked a backlash from pro-EU Tory MPs, who said the PM had "capitulated".

MPs are also voting on a series of other amendments and the one that has come closest to a government defeat prevents the UK from collecting taxes on behalf of the EU, unless the rest of the EU does the same for the UK.

Applying EU tariffs to products destined for the EU is part of Mrs May's plan to avoid friction at borders after Brexit.