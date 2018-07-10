Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nathan Gill said it had been "stressful waiting to publicly clear my name"

UKIP's Welsh MEP Nathan Gill has been cleared of claims of misuse of European parliamentary funds.

The European anti-fraud body, OLAF, "found that the initial allegations were not substantiated".

OLAF decided in September 2016 to look into allegations that Mr Gill used European parliamentary funds for party political purposes.

Mr Gill said it had been "stressful waiting to publicly clear my name."

The former UKIP Wales leader said the allegations had "wasted" the EU investigating authority's time and money.

An OLAF spokeswoman said: "OLAF has recently finalised an investigation into allegations of possible misuse of European parliamentary funds by MEP Nathan Gill.

"The case was closed without recommendations, as OLAF found that the initial allegations were not substantiated."