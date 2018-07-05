Image caption Mark Drakeford and Mike Russell say UK ministers are breaching a deal

Welsh and Scottish government ministers claim they have been denied a chance to influence the Brexit negotiations.

They want to see draft copies of the UK government's Brexit white paper at talks in London on Thursday.

Failure to share the document earlier means Cardiff and Edinburgh have not had the "meaningful" input they were promised, they say.

It comes a day before Theresa May's cabinet meets to agree what it wants from the final deal with the EU.

The prime minister will try to get her cabinet to sign up to the policy document on withdrawing from the EU at Chequers on Friday.

Welsh and Scottish ministers say they have not been allowed to see a draft copy of the document "so it will be impossible for us to make the sort of considered contribution, based on evidence, which we think is essential".

They call it a "clear breach" of a commitment to "try to seek agreement on the negotiation position of the UK government", according to a joint letter from Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford and Scotland's Constitution Secretary Michael Russell.

Image caption David Lidington is chairing the meeting with the devolved governments

At a previous meeting they were "not permitted to see a single word" of the paper, they say, and were only given a "brief, oral summary of the relevant chapters".

"This in no sense lives up to the assurance that we would have a meaningful opportunity to shape negotiating positions as they are developed," they say.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, who will chair Thursday's joint ministerial council meeting, said the UK government wanted to "engage constructively" with the devolved administrations.

He said: "It is important that the UK government sits down regularly with the devolved administrations to discuss our preparations for leaving the EU.

"We are determined to get the best possible Brexit deal for all parts of the UK."