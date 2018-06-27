Following the resignation of Andrew RT Davies as leader of the Conservatives in the Welsh Assembly, who in the Tory group in the Senedd could take his place?

The question of whether there will even be a contest is yet to be answered.

A source told BBC Wales there were conversations going on Wednesday morning as to whether there would be more than one candidate.

These are three AMs who may be in the running.

Paul Davies

Image copyright Getty Images

There is increasing speculation that Paul Davies - the Conservative AM for Preseli Pembrokeshire - could be handed the crown without an election.

The politician, who has been in the assembly since 2007, is seen as a safe pair of hands.

He currently serves as the party's chief whip, has stood in for Andrew RT Davies at First Minister's Questions, and was interim leader of the group after Nick Bourne failed to be re-elected at the 2011 election.

Suzy Davies

Would the party's culture spokeswoman, Suzy Davies, be interested?

The regional AM for South Wales West is a former solicitor, and was a founding board member of the Welsh International Film Festival.

She was first elected to the assembly in 2011, and is also an assembly commissioner. Ms Davies has fronted the party's criticism of the Welsh Government's relationship with Pinewood, as well as the group's support of the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon.

Darren Millar

Darren Millar was an effective stand-in for Andrew RT Davies and Alun Cairns when the pair could not decide who would take part in a general election debate.

The AM for Clwyd West was an angry critic of failings in the Welsh NHS during the previous term, spearheading his party's scrutiny of the Welsh Government's record on health.

First elected in 2007, he currently serves as education spokesman. Before entering the assembly he worked as a manager for an international charity.