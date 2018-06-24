Image caption Andrew RT Davies said his stance on Airbus was the UK government's position

Controversial claims that Airbus did a "disservice" to its workers when it said it could leave the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit have been defended.

Andrew RT Davies, the Welsh Tory leader in the assembly, said his stance was the same as the UK government's and UK health secretary Jeremy Hunt had made similar remarks.

Airbus had warned thousands of Welsh jobs were under threat.

His remarks sparked an internal row in the Welsh Conservative party.

Conservative MP Guto Bebb had demanded Mr Davies withdraws his statement.

Mr Bebb, who represents Aberconwy, said Mr Davies was inflammatory when he accused the company of hyperbole.

The plane-maker warned it could leave the UK if it exits the European single market and customs union without a transition deal.

On Sunday morning Mr Hunt said it was "completely inappropriate" for firms to be making "threats" over Brexit.

Mr Davies told the Sunday Politics Wales programme: "I would suggest the comments I made on Friday were similar to what Jeremy Hunt said on Andrew Marr today.

"This is a time for working with the UK government to have a united position

"The disservice would be moving production to China."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Airbus makes wings for the A380 and other models in the UK

He said he was a "little surprised" to see Mr Bebb's response.

"Guto and myself will no doubt meet up shortly and have a pint over this and talk it through," he said.

"The comments that I said on Friday... is the UK government's position," Mr Davies said.

Mr Bebb had also disputed Mr Davies' title as leader of the Welsh Conservatives, and said he does not speak in such a capacity.

Mr Davies leads his group of AMs in the Welsh Assembly, and in his own publicity he is referred to as leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

However when asked about the matter a UK Conservative spokesperson suggested this was not correct, describing Mr Davies as "the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the assembly".

Image caption Andrew Davies said he would meet with Guto Bebb to discuss the row

Senior Welsh Tory AM Suzy Davies told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme Mr Davies has "always been, as far as I know, allowed to call himself leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

"I don't think that's the main issue here."

"I don't think you can extrapolate from the fact that Guto Bebb had some hard words over the weekend to suggest that there is some sort of major fall out between the assembly group and the UK government because that's clearly not the case," she said.

Asked if Andrew RT Davies would be leading the group a year from now, Ms Davies said: "Oh I'm pretty sure so, yes."