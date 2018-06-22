Two Plaid Cymru constituency parties have called for their local assembly members to challenge Leanne Wood for her job as leader of the party.

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr has nominated Adam Price, while Ynys Môn has backed Rhun ap Iorwerth.

The AMs themselves will have to decide whether to take on Ms Wood - neither are yet known to have done so.

Three Plaid Cymru AMs have called for colleagues to consider putting their names forward.

A window that allows a leadership challenge to Leanne Wood closes on 4 July.

In a BBC Wales interview Ms Wood said she would stand down after the assembly election in 2021 if it did not result in her becoming first minister.

Image caption The window to challenge Leanne Wood closes on 4 July

A spokesman for the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr constituency office told BBC Wales the local party nominated Mr Price - who is currently on family leave - on Thursday.

Rhun ap Iorwerth told a press conference last week that he had no plans to run for the leadership.

But later on Twitter the AM said he was "carefully considering" putting his name forward.

Plaid Cymru has been asked for comment.