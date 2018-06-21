Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Sustrans says cyclists as well as pedestrians are a bit of an afterthought in transport planning

Many walking and cycling schemes receive Welsh Government funding despite being poorly designed, according to a cycling charity.

Sustrans is one of a number of groups giving evidence to AMs on Thursday on the state of the nation's roads.

The group, which lobbies for and helps build infrastructure, called for funding programmes to be monitored.

The Welsh Government said any scheme it gives money to must comply with its active travel design guidance.

A spokesman said: "As part of our commitment to continuous improvement that design guidance is currently being updated to reflect the lessons learned to date on active travel schemes."

The economy, infrastructure and skills committee is holding an inquiry into the state of Wales roads.

One of its questions is whether Wales is adopting a sustainable approach to the maintenance and enhancement of its road network.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There still remains no central quality assurance over walking and cycling schemes, says Sustrans

"Sustrans is of the view that it is too early to comment fully, but early indications predict that this may not be the case," the charities' national director, Steve Brooks, said in evidence to the committee.

AMs passed a law in 2013 - the Active Travel Act - saying councils should provide cycling routes. There has been criticism over its implementation.

"The Active Travel Act has been in existence since 2013 but 2018-19 will be the first year where significant funding for active travel infrastructure has been provided," Mr Books said.

"There still remains no central quality assurance over active travel schemes on the ground in terms of design details and therefore many schemes continue to receive Welsh Government funding despite the fact that they may be poorly designed, or that they utilise older design standards."

The evidence says that short-term single year or end-of-year funding "puts too much pressure on local authorities to deliver schemes without appropriate preparation and effective design".

"Welsh Government funding programmes should be spread over multiple years and monitored effectively to ensure they deliver sustainable and cost effective infrastructure that actively encourages greater use," Mr Brooks added.

A total of £60m is to be spent over three years by the Welsh Government on cycling infrastructure, including new routes.