Image caption Neil Hamilton said he is the only UKIP AM that can take on First Minister Carwyn Jones

Neil Hamilton has confirmed he will fight to regain the position of UKIP's Welsh Assembly group leader a ballot of party members in Wales.

UK deputy leader Mike Hookem informed AMs of the vote in a meeting on Monday.

Mr Hamilton said he is the only member of the group of five that can take on First Minister Carwyn Jones.

It is expected that Caroline Jones, who with two other AMs ousted Mr Hamilton only a month ago, will also run in the contest in July.

The former Conservative MP served as party group leader in the Senedd since 2016.

"I think by common consent, I'm the only member of the group that can take on Carwyn Jones on equal terms in the chamber," he told BBC Wales.

"I've had 40 years of experience in politics. I'm the only member of UKIP who has actually been a government minister.

"I've got a wealth of experience and knowledge that I want to use for the benefit of UKIP and ultimately for the benefit of Wales."