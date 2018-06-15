Image copyright PA Image caption It would take 24 years to fix the backlog of road repairs in Wales, according to a survey by the Asphalt Industry Alliance

People enraged by potholes are being urged to turn their anger into art.

AMs investigating the state of the roads in Wales have invited the public to send images of the best - and worst - highway scenes.

"There are some beautiful roads in Wales, busy roads and pretty awful roads too," said economy committee chairman Russell George.

The best photos will go on show in a public exhibition at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

"We're looking for entries which sum up people's views and opinions of the Welsh road network, said Mr George, a Conservative AM.

"So whether it's pictures of potholes, vistas of valley passes or snapshots of urban streets, we want to consider them as part of our inquiry as we compose a detailed image of what state Welsh highways and byways are in."

The inquiry was prompted by media reports suggesting it would take 24 years to clear the backlog of road repairs across Wales - according to the latest annual survey by the Asphalt Industry Alliance.

Last year it said the backlog was nine years.

AMs will also look at the soaring costs of major projects such as the M4 relief road around Newport and upgrading the A465 in south east Wales.

The closing date for photo competition entries is in July.