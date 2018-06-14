Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after being sacked as communities secretary

The terms of reference of a QC-led inquiry into how the first minister sacked Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant have been confirmed.

Paul Bowen QC will investigate Carwyn Jones's actions both before and after the Alyn and Deeside AM was dismissed.

Making a call for evidence on Thursday, Mr Bowen promised to run a "thorough and independent investigation".

Mr Sargeant was found dead in November, four days after he was sacked as communities secretary.

He had been facing a Labour Party inquiry into allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping" towards women when he died.

The Sargeant family had pressed for the inquiry not to be limited to the day the late AM was removed from his post.

The family was particularly concerned about media interviews given by the first minister three days after the sacking, claiming they would prejudice the investigation of the allegations against Mr Sargeant.

"I hope that anyone who can provide evidence relating to the investigation's terms of reference will do so fully and as soon as possible, so that my team and I are able to complete all phases of our work within the six-month timescale set for us," Mr Bowen said.

"Given the sensitive nature of this investigation, my hearings will not be held in public or open to the media and I do not intend to make further comment in advance of publication of my report towards the end of the year."

Mr Bowen thanked the Sargeant family "for their patience and participation to date at what must be an extremely difficult time for them".