Image caption Hugh Evans says it "gets harder year after year" to provide services

Forcing councils to merge would "undermine services", councillors in Denbighshire have warned.

Members met on Monday to respond to a Welsh Government proposal to cut the number of councils from 22 to 10.

Council leader Hugh Evans told BBC Wales budget cuts meant the authority needed to "focus on services", rather than a proposed merger with Conwy.

Ministers called a consultation, ending on Tuesday, a chance to focus on local government's "transformative power".

Denbighshire and Conwy developed plans to voluntarily merge in 2014.

With mergers back on the agenda, the leader said cutbacks meant it was no longer feasible.

"Before the £30m cuts, then we might have been able to do something," he said.

"But the cuts are a big factor. We're here to provide services for the people of Denbighshire, so the council's focus must be on that."

Councils across Wales are opposed to the local government reforms, with Welsh Local Government Association leader Debbie Wilcox accusing Local Government Secretary Alun Davies of recycling old plans.

Image caption Denbighshire, as well as Conwy councillors, backed a merger in 2014

In its response, supported by all parties in the chamber, Denbighshire council noted "no question was asked, or view expressly sought, as to the case for change", adding: "It is therefore to be assumed that government has decided to pursue a policy of merger."

Plaid Cymru group leader Arwel Roberts, said ministers were giving local authorities the choice to merge voluntarily or be forced to do so.

"They're trying to bully us to follow their recommendations, and I disagree 100% with that," he said.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Our consultation on proposals to strengthen local government close this week.

"This is an important opportunity to focus on the transformative power of local government in Wales and we are grateful to everyone who has engaged constructively with these proposals and offered their views."