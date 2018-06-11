Image copyright PA

Getting into council tax debt will not land you in prison, under plans being put forward by the Welsh Government.

It wants to abolish imprisonment as a punishment for non-payment of the tax.

At least 62 people were jailed in Wales and England in 2016-17 over the issue - nearly a third of them from Wales.

But in January, a legal challenge brought after a Bridgend woman was unlawfully jailed over council tax debts found potential errors in similar cases.

A consultation on abolishing jail terms over the civil debt is being launched.

"My view is that getting into debt is not a crime," said Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford.

"The sanction of imprisonment is an outdated and disproportionate response to a civil debt issue.

"There is significant additional cost to the public purse of imprisoning individuals and such action does nothing to address the reasons for the debt owed to the local authority or to reduce the debt. In many cases, it makes the situation worse."

The Welsh Government wants to amend enforcement regulations that can currently lead people to being hauled before the courts.

Image caption Melanie Woolcock called for changes last year after successfully fighting her case

Melanie Woolcock from Porthcawl said it was "wrong" people could be jailed because they could not afford to pay a bill.

She served 40 days behind bars after being sentenced to 81 days by Bridgend magistrates in July 2016 for failing to pay £10 a week towards her debt

While fighting her legal case, she claimed she was too sick to work and struggled to pay rent and feed herself and her teenage son, so had defaulted on council tax repayments.

At the time, Bridgend council said that while authorities had a legal responsibility to collect unpaid council tax, they also offered support to anyone experiencing difficulty and prosecution was a last resort.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland you cannot be jailed over non-payment.

Mr Drakeford added: "The Welsh Government cannot take action in respect of the operation of the courts, as responsibility for this is not devolved.

"But we do have powers to amend the existing enforcement regime to remove the power to commit people to prison in Wales for non-payment of council tax.

"There are other, more appropriate enforcement actions which local authorities can use to seek payment of civil debts."

The Welsh Government, in partnership with local authorities, runs a Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS) and figures from 2016-17 show it helped 291,891 households, providing £253m in financial support.