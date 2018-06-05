Image copyright PA Image caption A third runway is the "right decision", Carwyn Jones said

Carwyn Jones says he fully supports UK government plans for a third runway at Heathrow airport.

The first minister told BBC Wales that it was the "right decision" and would benefit Wales and western Britain.

The UK government announced on Tuesday that that it was supporting a new runway, despite opposition from environmental groups.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said it was a "once in generation opportunity" for Welsh businesses.

Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, said on Tuesday that expansion would be good for the economy of the whole of the UK.

MPs remain divided over whether to support the multi-billion pound project. Foreign Secretary and former London mayor Boris Johnson has long been opposed.

Mr Jones said: "The UK cabinet has taken the decision, whether they stick to it is another matter and whether they all stick to it, but yes it's the right decision".

For Wales, he said, it was "important that it is where it is and not the other side of London where it would be inaccessible".

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he "fully backed" the plans.

"From logistics hubs to supply chain opportunities, Wales has a once in a generation opportunity to play a part in the delivery one of the most exciting infrastructure endeavours seen in Britain for generations", he said.

Mr Cairns added: "By expanding Heathrow, we can plug every region of Britain into the global economy - showing that we are open for business, confident about who we are as a country, and ready to trade with the rest of the world."

A parliamentary vote will take place in the next few weeks, with ministers also expected to face legal challenges on environmental grounds.