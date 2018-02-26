Image copyright HS2/Grimshaw Image caption An artist's impression of a HS2 station in London

A new report has called for more rail investment in north Wales and the north west of England to harness what it says will be the economic benefits of HS2.

Backed by council leaders in north Wales, the report says investment is needed in rail hubs in Crewe, Chester, Warrington and Manchester Airport.

The railway line would provide high-speed services to London but construction is yet to begin.

HS2 will not extend into Wales but is planned to reach Crewe.

Ken Skates, the Welsh Government's cabinet secretary for economy and transport, said: "This prospectus sets out a compelling and clear case for cross-border investment which would enhance opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people and many businesses to ensure the benefits of HS2 can be felt from Crewe to Conwy and beyond."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption UK Wales Office minister Stuart Andrew said successful transport projects have often come from similar reports.

The report, which is backed by Conwy, Isle of Anglesey, Flintshire, Wrexham, Denbighshire and Gwynedd councils, calls for more services and investment in infrastructure, saying it is currently easier to travel by car.

The document, which is also supported by local authorities in the north west of England, calls for electrification to allow HS2 trains to reach north Wales, as well as direct services to Staffordshire and Liverpool.

The report is being launched at an event in the House of Commons on Monday.