Guns blazing from local councils' leader

As speeches go, the one given by Debbie Wilcox to kick start the latest gathering of council leaders was all guns blazing.

Everyone came in for attack from the Labour leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, including some members of her own Newport council for not showing up at the event in Cardiff, the media, the UK Government (not unexpectedly) as well as a heavy dose of red-on-red action with criticism of the Welsh Government.

This was accompanied by an appeal to her Labour colleagues in Cardiff Bay to abandon plans to force councils to work together in a series of regional cabinets. This is due to be included in legislation next year.

If the new Local Government Secretary Alun Davies gives way, it would mark a full and final victory by the council lobby over the plans which originally would have seen the 22 Welsh authorities dismantled in a series of mergers.

It may be a step too far for ministers.

'Gardening leave'

Even for the likes of the Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, who rebuilt relations between council leaders and the Welsh Government after the bruising Leighton Andrews era, there has been frustration at the lack of progress in sharing back office functions like wages and council tax administration.

There is still a nagging suspicion from some that despite the talk, councils have a deep-seated resistance to giving up their power bases.

Anyway, back to the red-on-red action.

The Welsh Government was accused by Debbie Wilcox of delivering policy by press release and the Future Generations Act which as the name suggests requires ministers to consider the impact of everything they do - was described as potentially ending up as nothing more than a "legislative curiosity" in the context of budget cuts.

Philip Hammond also came into the line of fire. She said if he had worked at Newport council, he would have been put on gardening leave by now.

The Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns stepped in to fly the flag for the UK Government. As a Conservative cabinet member addressing a room packed full of mainly Labour council leaders, he would have had easier gigs.

His sales pitch was there are "mandarins" in Cardiff Bay, as well as Whitehall, prepared to tell communities in places like Carmarthen and Merthyr what is good for them from afar.

The answer he says is further devolution via city deals, and the enemy is not austerity but the pace-setting efforts of metro mayors in England who could leave Welsh cities and regions in the slow lane.

There was also a revealing admission from Mr Cairns on how much political pressure he is facing on the Swansea tidal lagoon, before he reverted to the fall-back position that it needs to offer value for money if it is going to be signed off.

Mark Drakeford also put in a timely appearance.

With the ink barely dry on the chancellor's budget, and with £1.2bn extra money for the Welsh Government to play with over the next four years, you could tell the council leaders were delighted to get to the man holding the purse strings before health bosses.

I should say the £1.2bn figure is disputed. Mr Drakeford says more than half is "funny money" which needs to be repaid to the Treasury in future years.

And all the while, the backdrop murmur in the grand surroundings of Cardiff City Hall was of collapse in social care as services are stretched beyond recognition.

'Almost impossible'

A final observation: you probably do not have to go back that far to a time when council leaders attended gatherings like this one, made a few soundings and then returned to their respective civic halls to get on with a pretty autonomous existence.

It is striking now how much is about partnerships.

Fundamental local authority decisions on transport and planning will soon be made by regional cabinets and coming together for city deals will soon be the way that infrastructure projects get off the ground.

As the leader of Swansea council Row Stewart said regarding talks with ministers at Westminster and Cardiff on the city deal: "Dealing with one is difficult, dealing with two is almost impossible."