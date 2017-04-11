Rural Wales tourism to be boosted by £24m grant aid
- 11 April 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than £24m is being offered in grant aid to boost tourism in rural Wales.
The money is available to improve amenities, increase marketing and develop new attractions.
Private firms, charities and public sector bodies can all apply for the cash, which is part of the £1bn part-EU funded Rural Development Programme.
Economy Secretary Ken Skates said he hoped to build on two "record-breaking" years for tourism in Wales.