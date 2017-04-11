Image caption Attractions such as the Snowdon summit cafe could be promoted with the cash

More than £24m is being offered in grant aid to boost tourism in rural Wales.

The money is available to improve amenities, increase marketing and develop new attractions.

Private firms, charities and public sector bodies can all apply for the cash, which is part of the £1bn part-EU funded Rural Development Programme.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said he hoped to build on two "record-breaking" years for tourism in Wales.