Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'We need a basic shift in our attitude towards growth and prosperity'

Climate change will be a major source of conflict due to shortages of land and water, the former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams has said.

He warned at the UN climate change summit in Paris that "endless economic expansion" was a "murderous" myth.

The world was facing a crisis over access to agricultural land, secure living space and clean water, he said.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries have been working to reach agreement on a plan to tackle climate change.

Lord Williams said climate change presented a range of "interlocking crises" which had to be tackled as a whole.

"We need a basic shift in our attitude towards growth and prosperity", he said.

"The myth that we are capable as a human race of endless economic expansion is exactly that.

"It's a myth, and it's a deeply dangerous one, and it's going to be a murderous one".