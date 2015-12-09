Image copyright Thinkstock

Labour Assembly Members have voted to support Plaid Cymru's call for a Welsh tax on sugary drinks.

First Minister Carwyn Jones had previously criticised plans to use the tax to pay for extra doctors.

Finance Minister Jane Hutt told the Senedd a tax could "add to the armoury of initiatives" to tackle obesity but "there are practical difficulties" which need investigating.

On Wednesday, AMs voted by 38 to 10 in favour of the motion.

It proposed to bring forward plans to use new taxation powers under the Wales Act 2014 to allow the next Welsh government to introduce a levy on sugary drinks.

Plaid research has suggested a 20% tax on sugary drinks could cut the number of obese people in Wales by 8,300 and those overweight by 13,300.

Elin Jones, Plaid's shadow health minister, said: "Excess sugar consumption is one of the biggest risks to public health and unless we take action the threat will continue to grow.

"I'm pleased that the Welsh government has today U-turned and supported our proposals."

However, the Welsh government said the vote did not represent an about-face, because it had never opposed a sugary drink tax in principle - only Plaid's mooted earmarking of the proceeds.

During a previous debate, the first minister said it was "not sensible" to pay for extra doctors "by ensuring people drink more pop".